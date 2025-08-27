Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku made his debut on Tuesday night

Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku has vowed to keep pushing for a regular place in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI following his Black Cats’ debut on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year-old was handed his first appearance in red and white in a Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of League One outfit Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light, and despite playing in a central berth as opposed to his preferred full-back role, showed signs of promise after a notable break from competitive action.

But with Reinildo Mandava currently acting as Sunderland’s starting left-back, and with Dennis Cirkin still to return from injury, Masuaku has admitted that he wants to “keep going” in an effort to secure regular first team opportunities on Wearside.

What did Arthur Masuaku say after his Sunderland debut?

Speaking to the club’s official website after the final whistle on Tuesday, Masuaku said: “It was two months since my last game. I trained with the team after no pre-season but I’m feeling good. I’m disappointed we lost tonight but from a personal point of view I had a good game. It was nice to be out there with the boys.

“I was waiting for this moment. In 2016, I played against Sunderland when I was at West Ham. It was really good and I played in a good atmosphere. They [the fans] were behind us tonight which is always nice. Hopefully Saturday, we beat Brentford with the help of those fans.”

He added: “It’s a great club and I am enjoying myself. I’ve been working hard and I just want to keep going. The manager decides whether I play but I am just going to continue working hard in training and trying to fit in the team but I want to bring a will to win.”

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku?

Addressing the decision to sign Masuaku after the player’s arrival on Wearside, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Arthur’s a player with considerable Premier League experience and a different profile to enhance our squad.

“He’s a well-rounded full back who is strong in possession and not only impacts defensively, but also in the final third. He is eager to share his knowledge and experiences with the group, and this benefits the environment we are continuing to build. We are delighted to have secured him, and we will get to work immediately to integrate him into our squad, so he can make a positive impact as quickly as possible.”

