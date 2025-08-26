Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Huddersfield Town

Sunderland have crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the second round after a penalty shootout defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The Black Cats paid the price for a poor first half and their late rally proved not to be enough when Milan Aleksic, who had made a big impact from the bench, put his spot kick wide of the near post in sudden death after eleven successful efforts across the two teams.

Sunderland had produced an insipid first-half performance in which Huddersfield Town had deservedly taken the lead, but. switch to a more familiar formation at half time and a major boost of intensity turned the tide.

The Black Cats dominated the second half and deserved their late equaliser when Marc Guiu found the far corner with a header.

Both teams had signalled strongly with their starting line ups that there priorities lie elsewhere this season, Sunderland making eleven changes and Huddersfield ten. The hosts were operating with more players out of position than not, something that was obvious from the off in a game that lacked much tempo or intensity.

Sunderland were seeing more of the ball but the visitors were happy enough with that, happy to drive quickly through midfield or play forward into the channels when they won it back. They had the lead inside ten minutes when a corner was cleared to the edge of the box by Niall Huggins, where Leo Castledine thumped a quite superb first-time volley past Anthony Patterson into the top corner. Patterson had no chance, the strike a moment of are quality in the opening exchanges of the game.

The visitors continued to look dangerous on the break without creating much in the way of clear chances, Patterson making a couple of saves but from efforts that were straight at home.

For their part, Sunderland were struggling to create. There were some bright moments from Patrick Roberts as he drifted infield from an unfamiliar left wing role, but there was a lack of width on both flanks that made the hosts easy to defend against. In fact they didn't register a single shot on target in the first half, the closest they came was a header from Jack Whatmough just over his own crossbar when Chris Rigg whipped in a dangerous cross from the right.

Sunderland were fortunate that they didn't concede again just before the break, saved only by an excellent Dan Neil challenge as he blocked a goalbound shot from inside the box.

An uninspiring first half forced Le Bris to act, moving Isidor out to the left wing and switching to a 4-4-2. Youngster Jenson Jones was also handed his senior debut, replacing Niall Huggins. Sunderland looked more fluid in a more familiar shape, and had a good chance when Rigg applied pressure to the Huddersfield backline from their own throw in. That allowed Guiu to get free inside the box and though his initial touch was good, Lee Nicholls reacted well to narrow the angle and save. The game had been transformed with Isidor offering a real threat out wide and the visitors now pushed deep towards their own goal, Nordi Mukiele missing a huge chance to score when he headed Arthur Masuaku's corner wide of the near post.

Though the withdrawal of Isidor (presumably a pre-planned sub to manage his minutes) looked as if it would rob Sunderland the momentum they had been building through the half, Milan Aleksic made an instant impact when beating his marker and delivering an excellent cross into the heart of the box. Guiu found the far corner with his header, possibly with the help of a deflection.

Sunderland deserved the equaliser, Guiu's effort their twelfth of the half. At half time their expected-goals tally had been just 0.04, now it was 0.90.

A raft of late substitutions gave Huddersfield Town a boost and they did threaten Anthony Patterson's goal in the closing stages, while the hosts had a huge penalty appeal waved away when a defender appeared to handle another excellent cross from Aleksic. The referee instead ruled that the defender had been pushed by Guiu in the build up, and the scores remained level at full time.

A high-quality shootout ensued, but Aleksic’s miss meant Sunderland were knocked out at the first time of asking.