Sunderland are still seeking to reach an agreement for defender Jhon Lucumí

Sunderland are facing a race against time to complete a deal for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, with any prospective deal for the Colombian now seeming increasingly complex, according to reports in Italy.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a swoop for Lucumí in recent days, but his current employers have made it clear that they would prefer to retain the player’s services for the time being.

Speaking in an interview last week, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci said: “We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

Despite Bologna’s hardline stance, however, Lucumí’s representatives have emphasised the player’s desire to seal an exit over the coming days. A recent statement from the defender’s agent read: “I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years. It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer. I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone.”

And in response to the situation, Italian journalist Matteo Dalla Vite has outlined the “two things” he believes need to happen for Bolonga to relent and sell Lucumí before Monday’s transfer deadline. Speaking on Radio Nettuno Bologna Uno, as per Tutto Bologna Web, he said: “The situation is that of the last few weeks, Sunderland pushes, the player pushes but it is strange that the English side have not been heard from for a month. If they were convinced, why did they not exercise the release clause? To date they are at €25m and Bologna need two things to open the door. A replacement and an offer between €28m and €30m.”

But a fresh update from today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport claims that Sunderland are rapidly running out of time to find a solution to an increasingly messy situation. The newspaper suggest that as days pass and the end of the window draws ever nearer, Lucumí edges closer to staying at Bologna, with a move to Wearside now seemingly quite complex.

It is understood that the club are working “through a dialogue” with their player, and that they have reiterated the fact that, while Lucumí wants to leave, they too have needs to meet. There is also a feeling that Sunderland may have left it too late in the window to launch a formal approach for the South American, and as such, they are now in danger of missing out on a deal.

