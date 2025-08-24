Régis Le Bris says Sunderland are still working to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes but insists the club will only make moves for high-calibre targets.

The Black Cats slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday, with goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony proving decisive at Turf Moor, and attention has now turned back to transfer business in the final days of the summer window.

Sunderland completed their 12th signing of the summer last weekend with the arrival of Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain. The defender, who can operate at both right-back and centre-back, made the matchday squad at Burnley and is expected to provide significant depth and competition this season.

The club remain in the market for further reinforcements and have this week lodged a £25million bid for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí, though reports in Italy suggest the Serie A side are reluctant to sell. Le Bris, as usual, did not discuss individual targets but made clear that any further additions would have to significantly improve his squad.

“We still want to reinforce the squad if it makes sense for the balance,” Le Bris said. “It's still possible in the backline if we find the right player at the right level and with the right mindset. We still have one option, maybe. But if it's not the case we'll stay with what we've got.”

Sunderland are also exploring the possibility of adding another wide player before deadline day, though Le Bris suggested the club will not overspend. “There’s a lot of speculation which is positive for everyone,” Le Bris added. “Same answer. If it's possible to reinforce the squad with the right profile we'll move forward, but it's not just our question. It's a question of the player and the club, so we'll see.”

With 12 signings already secured, Sunderland’s major incoming business appears to be largely complete, but Le Bris expects the final week of the window to still bring twists. “Stressful or relaxed I don't know, maybe in the middle,” he said when asked about the coming days.

“The last week can always be a bit crazy and chaotic but at the minute we are well organised and working together, so if someone can lose their mind the other one can catch them. We don't have much recruitment to do right now, so if it's possible to sign one or two more players maximum, we will; if it's not possible, we'll stay like that.”

Here, we take a look – with a pinch of salt – at what Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench could look like once the transfer dust settles:

1 . IN: Robin Roefs The goalkeeper started the season against West Ham at the Stadium of Light following his £11.5million move and retained his place for the Burnley game. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Patterson The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper was on the bench against West Ham and Burnley. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Simon Moore Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League. | Frank Reid Photo Sales