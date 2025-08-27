Ex-Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham has emerged as a target for Rangers

Rangers are set to launch a £12 million bid to sign former Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham, according to reports.

The Wales international spent last season at the Stadium of Light, and played a notable role in the Black Cats’ long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League. Upon the expiration of his loan stint, however, Mepham returned to parent club Bournemouth, and has been the subject of ongoing transfer speculation ever since.

At the time of writing, the 27-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract on the south coast, and as such, it has been suggested that the Cherries could look to sell in the coming days to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the near future.

What has been said about Rangers’ transfer interest in Chris Mepham?

To that end, the Scottish Sun report that Rangers are considering a swoop for Mepham, who has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola. A bid of around £12 million is being touted, with the Cherries keen to recoup the money they spent to sign the centre-back from Brentford in 2019. As yet, Mepham has not appeared in a match day squad this term.

For their part, the Gers have endured a dreadful start to the season under new boss Russell Martin, and are currently seventh in the Scottish Premiership table having drawn all three of their opening fixtures. They also face an uphill battle to seal Champions League qualification, and are currently 3-1 behind on aggregate in a two-legged play-off clash with Club Brugge.

What has been said about Chris Mepham from a Sunderland perspective?

While it has seemingly been apparent for some time that Sunderland would not be pursuing a permanent deal for Mepham following his loan on Wearside, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman had initially remained quite coy when discussing the topic earlier in the summer.

He said: “We're looking at all the players and I've been consistent in saying I won't talk about individuals, especially from other clubs. What we're looking at is what the problem is [at Premier League level], and how do we solve that problem. I think that's the easiest way of describing it. Obviously, all the players who have been part of our journey this year are in the mix for that conversation. It's about us trying to make sure we can get the right balance [for what we need in the Premier League].”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Chris Mepham?

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris also praised Mepham several times last season. “It’s certainly not difficult to manage this type of player," he admitted after an away victory over Hull City. "He plays for the team, he has very good experience and is very important in the dressing room and on the pitch, individually and with the others. It is like a gift for a coach and a team like us. His maturity is very helpful for us."

