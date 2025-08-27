Sunderland have confirmed that 22-year-old striker Hemir has joined Portuguese side Moreirense on loan.

Sunderland have confirmed that striker Luis Hemir has completed a season-long loan move to Portuguese side Moreirense FC.

The 22-year-old will spend the 2025-26 campaign with the Primeira Liga outfit, who have made an impressive start to their season with three wins from three in Portugal’s top tier. The move is seen as an opportunity for Hemir to gain regular first-team football and continue his development.

Hemir arrived on Wearside from Benfica in June 2023 and spent last season on loan in Italy with Juventus Next Gen, making 27 appearances. Despite showing promise, competition for attacking places under Régis Le Bris has limited his chances at the Stadium of Light, prompting Sunderland’s decision to seek the best environment for his next step.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Throughout the summer, we have been searching to identify the best loan opportunity for Hemir. We feel this is the right club and environment for him to take the next step in his career, and we wish him well for the season ahead.”

Hemir becomes the latest player to depart on loan as Sunderland continue to reshape their squad following a busy summer transfer window.

Régis Le Bris has hinted that Wilson Isidor could be used more frequently on the left wing after the Frenchman impressed during Sunderland’s Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Black Cats were knocked out on penalties following a poor first-half display that left them trailing at the break. Le Bris responded by switching from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3, and Sunderland’s attacking threat improved significantly, with much of their best play coming down the left flank where Isidor was a constant danger.

Isidor spent much of his early career playing out wide but has primarily featured as a centre-forward since arriving on Wearside. With Romaine Mundle sidelined until October due to a hamstring injury and limited depth on the left, Le Bris believes the 23-year-old can provide a valuable alternative while the club works to strengthen in that area before the transfer window closes.

"We spoke with Wilson early in the pre-season about his versatility and the demands of the Premier League – we need different options," Le Bris said. "We need pace. We need starters and finishers. Wilson, if he can start as a nine, finish as a nine, start as an eleven, finish as an eleven, like he did this evening, I think it's a good option for the club."

Le Bris also confirmed that midfielder Alan Browne could still depart before the end of the transfer window, with the Republic of Ireland international omitted from the squad entirely on Tuesday night. Despite Sunderland’s elimination from the competition, Le Bris was keen to highlight the positives, insisting several players had boosted their chances of featuring in the Premier League in the coming weeks. “Yeah, a bit disappointed, because we always want to win and it wasn't the case at the end,” Le Bris said.

“The main purpose of the evening was to win, and we failed. It's not the only learning, because I think we struggled a bit during the first half. We need to test different options. On the pitch, we had many new players, so we have to experience in real conditions, as was the case this evening. If it doesn't work, try another option. I think during the second half it was much better. I think it's positive for the future, especially for Saturday.”

Le Bris admitted that his change in shape proved key to Sunderland’s improvement: “Probably the formation change was important, because we tested two forwards during the first half and it was tough, probably because of the shape and the low block. He said: “In the second half, with Wilson on the left, Marc in the middle and Pat on the right, we tried the 4-3-3 and it worked well.

“I think the energy was positive. Sometimes you can struggle, but you feel that they try. Obviously, the starting line-up was new, so you can't just decide and it works perfectly from scratch. It doesn't work like that. I think Huddersfield played with desire and intensity. They were well-organised and scored a fantastic goal. It was a good context for the development of the squad. At the end, if you try and work well but the output is negative, it doesn't mean you won't be selected for the next game.”

