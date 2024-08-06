The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Sunderland’s attempts to add to their options in wide areas are reportedly under threat from Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The Black Cats have already added four new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window after goalkeeping duo Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu, midfielder Alan Browne and winger Ian Poveda all completed free transfer moves to the Stadium of Light. A striker is still high on the agenda for Regis Le Bris as he prepares to kick off his first season in charge this weekend and there have been suggestions reported target Alexandre Mendy is becoming increasingly frustrated with Caen’s stance on his future.

There has been some speculation over Jack Clarke’s future at the Stadium of Light after he was linked with a big money move to a number of Premier League clubs. That has only heightened the need to add a winger to Le Bris’ squad - although one target would appear to be heading elsewhere after Alan Nixon revealed Sheffield United are willing to offer a ‘bumper pay rise’ to Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi if he joins them on loan before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Several Championship clubs have been strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old after the likes of Leeds United, Watford, Queens Park Rangers and Hull City were all suggested as possible suitors - but Sheffield United’s lucrative offer could swing the race to secure his services firmly in their favour over the coming days.

Rangers hand boost to Middlesbrough in pursuit of Scotland star

Middlesbrough’s bid to land Bristol City forward Tommy Conway has reportedly been boosted by Scottish giants Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit were named as one of a number of suitors for the once-capped Scotland international as manager Philippe Clement looks to add to his attacking options over the final weeks of the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team setup at Ashton Gate after he reportedly rejected an offer to extend his contract with the Robins.

Here are all the latest Scottish transfer stories this Tuesday morning. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Speaking last month about the situation, City boss Liam Manning said: "I know there was a lot of noise around me and Tommy falling out but that's not the case at all - we've been getting on fine. I've had numerous chats with him last season going into his final year. The club, for me, made a fantastic offer to him but it was turned down. It wasn't negotiated. Then he gave the indication he wants to move on, he doesn't want to re-sign and stay."

The Robins have reportedly placed a £5m price tag on Conway’s head and Hull are believed to have met their demands with an offer over the last week. Middlesbrough are still ‘pushing hard’ to secure a deal for the 22-year-old according to Football Insider - but the same outlet has claimed Rangers have stepped back from the race to sign the forward as their ‘financial issues’ make it ‘impossible’ to find an agreement with the Championship club.