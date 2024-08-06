Sunderland kick off their Championship campaign against Cardiff City this weekend

Predicting Sunderland's fortunes has become an increasingly difficult task.

Few predicted that the Black Cats would finish sixth in their first campaign back at Championship level, the season beginning with Tony Mowbray and Amad names barely even on our collective radars. And there would have been few who would have predicted a finish as poor as 16th last time around, even if there were concerns that reproducing such magic could be a challenge.

Sunderland's hopes for success this season are based primarily on two bets. One that the core of their squad is far better than their finish in the last campaign suggested, a theory that is supported by the fact that they remained firmly in the play-off race before Mowbray's sacking became the first in a line of woeful decisions that so derailed the progress made. That there is such significant top-tier interest in so many of their players reflects the quality within the squad and Sunderland believe another year of experience leaves them well placed to kick on again.

The second bet, and probably the riskier, is on Régis Le Bris. Le Bris is a highly-rated coach with a strong background in youth development, but just campaigns as a senior boss have produced starkly different outcomes. As you would expect, pre-season has had some good stuff and some bad stuff but an assured and front-footed performance against Marseille offered some hope that a more exciting brand of football is set to return to the Stadium of Light this season.

That there isn't a greater optimism heading into the campaign reflects the uncertainty around Le Bris but also the fact that the memories of how last season ended remain fresh. Above all else it reflects the concern that the major transfer issues that are likely to define this campaign remain unresolved. As of yet, Sunderland are yet to recruit the striker that they so clearly need. Talks are ongoing with a number of potential additions but as it stands Eliezer Mayenda will lead the line against Cardiff City and though he is a promising talent who Le Bris believes can have an impact this season, the head coach has been clear that he cannot lead the line right across the season. That Sunderland were unable to turn their general dominance of games into goals was a key reason why that promising start under Mowbray last year never threatened to become anything greater, and as of yet there is no indication that it has been resolved. It makes the ongoing uncertainty around Jack Clarke's future, who remains the most reliable source of goals in the squad, even more unsettling. Add a striker to the group and keep Clarke, then you have cause for real optimism. If Clarke does go for a significant fee, then an injection of further quality is clearly required.

At this stage, it's hard to see a push for the very top of the division. Leeds United look the clear frontrunners for the title having been unfortunate to miss out on promotion last time out, with a proven head coach at the level and a squad stacked with talent even accounting for the departure of Crysencio Summerville. They might benefit from the fact that the three relegated teams do not look as strong as last season, with Sheffield United facing takeover uncertainty and Burnley a little bit of an unknown quantity following Vincent Kompany's unexpected switch to Bayern Munich. Even so, both should have no problem fielding a starting XI the envy of the rest of the division. And while there is a school of thought that Luton Town might find it difficult now that they are no longer seen as an underdog at the level, they have real stability and no little quality both in the dugout and on the pitch.

So as ever, you're looking at a group of around ten teams who will all be looking to fight for two or at most three places in the top six. In that group, two stand out as clear early frontrunners. Middlesbrough and Coventry City were both strong contenders last time out, the latter undone by their FA Cup exploits and the former by their poor start to the season. Both were faced with a difficult challenge of replacing key players in the summer window and took a little bit of time to get going as a result, but have endured nowhere near the same amount of upheaval this time around. Anyone who finishes above that duo ca expect to be there or thereabouts.

Phil’s Championship predictions

Automatic promotion: Leeds United, Luton Town

Play-offs: Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Coventry City

Relegated: Oxford United, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle.

Sunderland prediction: 9th. I genuinely believe we'll see a Sunderland side that looks closer to that which started last season that ended it. There's a lot of quality within the group and players like Dan Neil look ready to take the next step. With no established striker in place and Clarke's future so uncertain, it's hard to predict anything better than the upper end of midtable but a couple of high quality additions could leave cause for real optimism. A lot revolves around how Le Bris starts. Quickly, and optimism on the back of the summer will grow. Slowly, and the questions which dominated discussion in the early months of this year will return with added vigour.

Sunderland signing of the summer: As it stands, Alan Browne looks a really canny addition. Experienced on the pitch and off it, who has shown a habit of getting into real good positions at both ends of the pitch in his early cameos.

Sunderland player to watch: Nothing was more heartening in pre-season that seeing Patrick Roberts look fit and full of confidence.