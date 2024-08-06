1 . Joe Anderson - out on loan

Has done well in pre-season, particularly impressive when playing in his preferred central defensive role when out in Spain. Has definitely progress but having been left out of the squad to take on Marseille, it seems very likely he'll head back out on loan in the coming weeks. That would then allow all parties to make a decision on his longer-term future as he enters the last year of his contract next summer. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks