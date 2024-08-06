Sunderland’s Championship campaign begins with a trip to Cardiff City this weekend but there remains a significant amount of work to do before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
The Black Cats need to strengthen in some key positions, while there are a number who are likely to move on in order to ensure Regis Le Bris isn’t left with too large a squad that will lead to a number of unsettled and frustrated players. So what deals are potentially still in play and how likely are they? Here, we take you through...
1. Joe Anderson - out on loan
Has done well in pre-season, particularly impressive when playing in his preferred central defensive role when out in Spain. Has definitely progress but having been left out of the squad to take on Marseille, it seems very likely he'll head back out on loan in the coming weeks. That would then allow all parties to make a decision on his longer-term future as he enters the last year of his contract next summer. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
2. Zak Johnson - out on loan
Has gone straight into the first-team fold following a very successful loan at Dundalk. Has made clear that he wants to play regularly this season and so an EFL loan looks like the obvious next step. Might be that it doesn't happen until the latter stages of the window, when Dan Ballard is back from injury. | Photo: Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
3. Elliot Embleton
Le Bris confirmed after the game against Marseille that Embleton's permanent departure, to Blackpool or another club, is a possibility. Embleton had been left out of the squad and so does not appear to be in the plans as he continues his recovery from recent injury frustration. In the final year of his deal, Sunderland look prepared to sanction a permanent departure. Blackpool is an obvious destination given his previous success there but his availability will almost certainly alert other clubs in the pyramid. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. Nectar Triantis - out on loan
Triantis is stepping up his recovery from an injury that prevented him playing any part in Sunderland's pre-season fixtures. A loan move to ensure he is playing regularly has to be a possibility once he is fully fit later this month, but Sunderland will want to take a close look at his progression before making a final decision. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.