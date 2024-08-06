The young midfielder looks set for an involved role in the Black Cats’ looming Championship campaign

Chris Rigg has hailed the impact of interim manager Mike Dodds, as well as teammates Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton, on his fledgling Sunderland career.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last term, registering 21 Championship appearances and scoring twice. That tally included a run of eight starts in the Black Cats’ final 11 outings of the season, overseen by Dodds, and Rigg has expressed his gratitude to the coach for affording him such vital experience.

Speaking to The Chronicle, he said: “Mike [Dodds] helped me a lot by playing me and trusting me against the big teams like Leicester City, Southampton, and Leeds United. It wouldn’t have been possible without him.

“I was nervous, but the main thing that he’d say to me every game was ‘enjoy it.’ You’re not going to play well if you don’t enjoy it. That was a big part in me staying at the club because I enjoy coming to work every day - if you can call it that. It’s a dream, it’s what every boy dreams of.”

Alongside Dodds, Rigg also reserved praise for fellow midfielders Embleton and Neil. Like the teenager, both are products of Sunderland’s celebrated academy system, and he has admitted that the pair provide both guidance and inspiration as he looks to forge his own path in the first team at the Stadium of Light.

Rigg added: “I was going to mention the names of those two there, honestly they’re so good with me and I’ve learnt a lot off Embo [Embleton] and Dan [Neil]. Obviously, they play in a similar position as well. Seeing what they’ve done at the start of their careers, I believe they’ll also reach the top level, so, it’s about trying to follow in their footsteps.”

Neil was a significant presence for Sunderland last term, starting all but four of the Black Cats’ Championship fixtures. For his part, Embleton was initially loaned out to Derby County, but returned to Wearside after suffering a serious ankle ligament injury.