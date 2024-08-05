All of the latest Championship transfer news involving Sunderland’s league rivals

Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Championship rivals Norwich City on Monday ahead of an anticipated season-long loan deal.

The promising talent was part of Leicester City’s promotion-winning squad last term having spent the year prior on Coventry City’s books, and registered 44 appearances for the Black Cats over the course of their 2021/22 campaign.

Still only 20, it would appear that Doyle’s parent club, Manchester City, are intent on temporarily sending him out again in an effort to gain more senior experience, and after having been linked with him for several weeks, Norwich look to be on the cusp of finalising a deal for the starlet. According to the Pink Un, Doyle will be assessed by the Canaries’ medical staff this afternoon.

Elsewhere in the Championship, a number of clubs are said to be monitoring the situation of highly-rated Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during the final weeks of the transfer window. The 21-year-old has previously spent time with League One outfit Charlton Athletic, but according to Alan Nixon, the Eagles would prefer a second tier loan move for the attacker this season as he looks to continue his development at a first team level.

This, in turn, has alerted the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, QPR, and Hull City. Rak-Sakyi made six appearances for Palace last season before suffering a hamstring injury that prematurely curtailed his campaign.

As per Nixon’s report on the wide man, Southampton have already had a permanent bid for Rak-Sakyi rebuffed, with Palace keen to retain the services of a player who still has three years left to run on his contract at Selhurst Park.

And finally, West Brom have been placed under an EFL-imposed business plan that looks set to limit their transfer activity this summer amid ongoing concerns over the club’s financial health.

According to Sky Sports, the Baggies could be in danger of breaching the governing body’s rules on monetary regulation. While Albion have no immediate issues with their finances, and are still very much in a position to pay their bills, there are worries that they may be on track to fall foul of EFL guidelines in the future.

As such, league chiefs have stepped in to help remedy the problem. It is understood that the issues relate to West Brom’s previous owners, and that while their new owners are still keen to strengthen Carlos Corberan’s squad over the coming weeks, they may need to sanction further outgoings before they are able to do so.