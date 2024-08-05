Sunderland’s Championship rivals are reportedly keen to bolster their goalkeeping department

Hull City are exploring bringing goalkeeper Vito Mannone back to the club.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who states the Championship club are considering a swoop for the former Arsenal, Sunderland, Reading and Barnsley man.

The 37-year-old’s heroics back in 2014 sent Sunderland to a historic final in the same competition then called the Capital One Cup. Mannone produced several stunning penalty saves in the away end at Old Trafford against Manchester United to send the Wearsiders to the new Wembley for the first time.

The Black Cats and Mannone were linked with a reunion back in 2021 before the signing of German keeper Ron-Thorben Hoffman. Mannone is currently contracted with Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille but has made only five appearances during his time at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Tigers are looking to add to their goalkeeping department after selling Ryan Allsop to Birmingham City and Matt Ingram to Oxford United respectively.