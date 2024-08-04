Sunderland signed the former Stoke City man to a two-year contract earlier this week

Former Stoke City man Blondy Nna Noukeu says he is happy to have been given the opportunity to work with Anthony Patterson and Simon Moore at Sunderland.

The Black Cats concluded a deal for goalkeeper Nna Noukeu earlier this week after a successful trial period with the club.

Noukeu joined up with the senior group on the eve of pre-season and has been working with the first-team goalkeepers ever since, making a couple of appearances in friendlies.

“It's been a few weeks of hard work and patience and I think I'm a strong believer in you get what you give and I'm really happy to be given an opportunity here to prove myself once again and bring my quality,” Noukeu said after joining Sunderland.

“I've found the place really very fun, a very nice place to be around for a young player. I think if I want to take my career to the next level, it's a good place to be. It's a really good group of players, good staff, good supporting staff, so I'm just trying to get started.”

The former Royal Excel Mouscron man will join Sunderland’s senior group alongside first-choice Patterson and back-up keeper Simon Moore as the trio look to push each other on and provide competition heading into the 2024-25 Championship season.

“I trained with Simon for weeks and Patto as well,” Noukeu added. “They're two really good guys, they bring a good atmosphere. It's not always a given, but it's really good when you have a good group of goalkeepers that work with you day to day and they give everything they've got.

“It's also important to have a good relationship at the end of the day and to build connections. They've been really good with me, they welcome me really well, so I'm happy with that.”

Noukeu has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the club holding the option of a third year after leaving Championship club Stoke City at the end of last season.

“I've been at Stoke City for five years and before that, I was in Belgium playing for Mouscron,” Noukeu added on his career so far. “My time at Stoke, I was coming through the academy, the 23s mainly, then just been around the first team for four years and went on loan two times, went to Crawley and went to Southend.

“I think my main strengths are definitely my work ethic. I'm someone that's going to work hard every day to get the best out of myself. I think my mentality is my main strength and then on the pitch I can bring other attributes and I hope that I'll be able to show it.

Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Cardiff City in Wales on Saturday under new head coach Régis Le Bris.

“The season starts really soon, so it's important to be 100 per cent ready. I think we are strongly getting there, really strongly getting better. I think the pre-season has been tough and all the lads are ready. I can see it and from my point of view, I think we're going to have a good season,” Noukeu concluded.