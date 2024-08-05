The Sunderland youngster was thumped 4-0 by Celtic on his very first professional appearance

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Oliver Bainbridge has been praised by Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.

The full-back started his first senior game against Celtic at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon as Kilmarnock were thumped 4-0 on the opening weekend of the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the positives,” McInnes said after the game. “If you can find positives in a 4-0 defeat is we've got minutes into some of the boys utilising the squad. Young Ollie did terrifically well for his first senior game and he came in after only meeting the players yesterday.

“Bobby Wales coming on and continuing his development and I thought we were gutsy, we were tenacious, we were organised enough. Just disappointed with the goals because it's like you come to Celtic Park, the quality they've got and the way they've been pre-season, the goals were a wee bit of a gift for us, some of the goals.

“The first goal was from a counter-press frame, we got a chance to play around and play Fraser and get up the pitch and Celtic won it back. The second goal was set play, you're always angry with that one. I thought we battled away with some good moments and a huge effort from the players, so not too downhearted from it.

“I think we'll be better prepared. We're now going to two home games, starting in Europe on Thursday and we look forward to that and hopefully, we'll have two or three available to us that weren't available today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bainbridge, who has previously been tracked by Everton, has taken his first steps in senior football in the Scottish Premiership after a superb campaign with Sunderland’s under-21 side last season as they reached the Premier League 2 final.

His form earned a call-up to the senior squad for a clash with Southampton earlier this year and under-21s boss Graeme Murty said the move was a great opportunity for the 19-year-old. Bainbridge signed his first professional contract last summer and is highly rated at the club.

“This is a great experience for Ollie and we want to thank Kilmarnock for recognising his progress, especially during the success of last season,” Murty said.

“We hope he goes up there and maximises the opportunity in which is a great move for his career path."