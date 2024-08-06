Sunderland Women reveal the four fixtures they'll play at the Stadium of Light - including two derbies
Sunderland Women have confirmed that they will play four fixtures at the Stadium of Light this season, including the ties against local rivals Newcastle United and Durham.
The Black Cats are looking to replicate a hugely successful campaign last time out, when they surpassed all pre-season expectation by finishing in third and taking the title race right to the final day of the season. They are expected to be competing in an even more competitive second tier this time around, with Newcastle investing heavily this summer following their promotion.
Sunderland are hosting a number of showpiece fixtures at the Stadium of Light in order to continue growing the game. Ticketing information will be released in due course, with all games set to kick off at 2pm. Sunderland’s seven other home fixtures will be played at Eppleton.
- v Newcastle United on Sunday October 13th
- v Birmingham City on Sunday February 2nd
- v Durham on Sunday March 2nd
- v Sheffield United on Sunday May 4th
