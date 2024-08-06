Ex-Sunderland striker target reveals why he chose to sign for Championship rivals

The forward completed a switch to the EFL last week with Swansea City.

Reported Sunderland transfer target Žan Vipotnik has explained the reasons behind his decision to join Championship rivals Swansea City this summer.

The Slovenian international was linked with a move to Wearside earlier in the transfer window, as per Planet Nogomet, but was unveiled at the Liberty Stadium last week after his previous employers, Bordeaux, filed for bankruptcy and renounced their professional status. The club has subsequently been relegated to the lower leagues of French football. And speaking to Swansea’s official website, the 22-year-old has revealed why he was so keen to complete a free transfer to the Welsh side.

“It has been a busy summer for me with what happened in Bordeaux, but I spoke with the chairman and with the coach and I saw and heard the way they want to take the football club,” he said. “I like the plans they had and because of this I chose Swansea. Those conversations showed me the way the people are here. I liked the way we could speak about anything with the coach and chairman, I like these open conversations.

“They told me everything about the club, but the most important thing was how the team play, how the city and the club are linked. I like that the city lives for football, and the way Swansea play. The way they were with me was really amazing, I didn’t expect this, but they did everything for me and I can only say thank you for everything they did to help me to complete signing here.”

Vipotnik scored 10 goals in 37 Ligue 2 outings last term, and has amassed 10 senior caps for his home country, including a cameo appearance in a 1-1 draw with Serbia at Euro 2024. Upon leaving Bordeaux after just a single season in France, the forward described himself as ‘heartbroken’.