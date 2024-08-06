Sunderland face Cardiff City in Wales on Saturday as the Championship season gets underway

Sunderland defender Aji Alese has delivered his verdict on Régis Le Bris’ defensive options this season.

The former West Ham man started in the heart of Sunderland’s defence as Le Bris’ side drew 2-2 with Marseille at Valley Parade last Saturday during the first team’s last pre-season fixture of the summer programme.

The 23-year-old has broken into Le Bris’ team during pre-season after an injury to usual first-choice centre-half Dan Ballard, partnering Luke O’Nien with Leo Hjelde and Zak Johnson providing competition to the pair.

Here, Alese provided his thoughts to the local press about the central defensive options at Sunderland ahead of Cardiff City:

How good is it to have competition from Johnson and Hjelde?

“It's good. We work hard in training together, we spur each other on to make each other better. As much as we're playing we're all still learning at the same time so we're doing it together.

“We have good players in every position of the pitch so everyone knows they need to perform to keep our shirt or someone is waiting who wants it.?

How impressed have you been by Johnson?

“He's very good. I saw him last year before he went away, he's doing well, called up to England, went away and had a good loan and since he came back he's been very good. We're all learning.”

How important is Luke O'Nien’s experience to the team?

“We have a young squad so to have Luke next to me with that bit of experience and Championship know-how really helps. Having a player next to you talking and guiding you through the game helps massively.”