Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland begin their season with a visit to the Welsh capital this weekend for the Championship opener against Cardiff.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime, as the Black Cats prepare to contest their first competitive match under new manager Regis Le Bris.

A steady pre-season culminated in a 2-2 draw against French giants Marseille at the weekend, and the hope on Wearside will be that Sunderland can vastly improve on a drab end to last season. The Black Cats took just nine points from their final 15 league outings in 2023/24 as they limped to a 16th-placed finish in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Cardiff ended the season in 12th, six points ahead of Saturday’s visitors, and have made some eye-catching moves in the summer window so far. Already the Bluebirds have brought in former Premier League talents Callum Chambers and Anwar El Ghazi, as well as ex-QPR attacker Chris Willock, on free transfers, while Ivorian striker Wilfried Kanga has arrived in the Welsh capital on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash, including details on how you can watch along at home.

When is Cardiff City vs Sunderland?

The Championship curtain-raiser between Sunderland and Cardiff City will take place on Saturday, August 10th. Kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium is at 12.30pm.

Is Cardiff City vs Sunderland on TV?

Sunderland’s game with Cardiff will be broadcast live by Sky Sports via their new channel Sky Sports+. Launching this week, the service will be integrated into Sky TV, NOW, and the Sky Sports app, and will guarantee that every Championship club will be shown live 24 times this season. This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports+ will boast the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, and existing Sky TV customers won’t need to do a thing to receive the new service at no extra cost. As for non-subscribers, they can still purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will include all Sky Sports+ streams.

A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Cardiff City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Away tickets for Sunderland's trip to Cardiff are still available on safc.com.