The former Sunderland staff member has been snapped up by Stewart Donald at Eastleigh

Former Sunderland staff member Karen Casey has been handed a new role by Stewart Donald at Eastleigh.

Casey spent 10 years at Sunderland as an executive assistant before announcing her departure from the club on social media earlier this summer.

In May, Casey posted: “After a rollercoaster ten years, I have decided to leave SAFC and today is my last day at the Academy of Light. Best of all, I come away with another best friend and absolutely loads of lifelong friendships. I wish everyone at SAFC nothing but the best.”

However, Casey has now revealed that she has been handed a role at National League club Eastleigh, who are owned by former Sunderland chairman and majority stakeholder Stewart Donald.

On social media, she revealed: “Absolutely delighted to say that today I am starting a new role (Executive Support Manager), at Eastleigh Football Club.

“After a visit last week, I instantly fell in love with the Club, place and people. Looking forward to making a difference and supporting this great club. Come on the Spitfires!!!!”

Reacting to her post on social media, former Sunderland players Corry Evans and Ellis Taylor both posted good luck messages to Casey. Ex-Black Cats goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter also posted: “Congrats Karen! Good luck,” while current defender Aji Alese added: “Congrats Karen, all the best!”

Donald officially left Sunderland in May 2023 after Kryil Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori bought out his remaining shares.

The following month, Donald agreed to purchase a controlling stake in non-league club Eastleigh, five years after he had sold the club initially. Sunderland's former owner now has no association with the Wearsiders anymore.