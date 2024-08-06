Transfer news: Norwich City announce signing of ex-Sunderland, Coventry City and Leicester City star
Norwich City have announced the signing of former Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle.
The 20-year-old has joined the Championship club on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Manchester City.
The central defender spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Sunderland, where he made 36 appearances in League One, winning promotion with the Black Cats to the Championship before joining Coventry City on loan the following campaign.
Doyle, an England youth international, spent last season at Leicester City and was part of Enzo Maresca’s title-winning squad last season as The Foxes secured a first-time return to the top-flight.
After the seal was completed, Doyle said: “I’m very excited and glad that it’s finally done. I feel really grateful to be here and can’t wait to get started. I think we can have a really good season here.”
Sporting director Ben Knapper added: “Callum is a player we’ve wanted to bring to the club for some time, and I’m so happy that our patience has been rewarded.
“We feel he’s a great fit for how we want to play, and he brings with him some fantastic experience at this level for someone who’s still just 20. His pedigree is there for all to see and he’ll be an important player for us this season.
“I’d like to thank everyone at Manchester City for entrusting us with the next stage of his development, and I’m sure this can be a mutually beneficial step for all parties.
“We’re all so excited to work with Callum and are looking forward to seeing how he can contribute to the team over the coming season.”
