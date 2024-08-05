The Black Cats are rapidly approaching the start of the new Championship campaign

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has heaped praise on new Black Cats manager Regis Le Bris, hailing the meticulous nature of his tactical approach.

The Frenchman was appointed on Wearside in late June, overseeing a steady preseason campaign that culminated in an impressive 2-2 draw against French giants Marseille on Saturday afternoon.

For his part, Rigg has been impressed by his new boss’ approach behind the scenes, and has emphasised Le Bris’ ambition to guide Sunderland out of the Championship this season.

During a far-reaching interview with The Chronicle, the 17-year-old said: “The gaffer is really, really good. Especially with the midfielders, he goes into a lot of detail in terms of tactics which I think we missed a bit last year under previous managers. He’s really detailed and knows what we need to do to get into the Premier League.

“I think everyone is listening which is the main thing. If you’ve got a gaffer who is talking and players aren’t listening, it’s no use. I think he’s really good, he knows what he’s doing and hopefully we can take that onto the pitch next season. Hopefully he helps us progress as footballers and takes us up the league.”

Sunderland begin their Championship campaign with an away trip to Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime, before a clash with Preston North End at Deepdale in the EFL Cup the following Tuesday. Le Bris will take charge of his first match at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, August 18th, when the Black Cats welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Wearside in the league.