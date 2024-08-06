Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everything Alexandre Mendy has said amid transfer links to Sunderland during the summer window

Sunderland remain locked in negotiations to sign Alexandre Mendy from Caen.

Mendy has been one of the strikers on Sunderland’s radar this summer, with the 30-year-old finishing top-scorer in the French second tier last season

Mendy is training on his own and his latest comments make clear that the changes at the club have not altered his desire to test himself in the North East.

Here, we take a look at everything Mendy has said about the potential move to Sunderland:

“At the time Sunderland arrived, there was no more debate.”

AM (July 21): “At the time Sunderland arrived, there was no more debate. I could have gone into exile in Saudi Arabia with the idea of a golden retreat but I still have things to do in football and when Yace (his advisor) called me to tell me Sunderland, it’s as if I had blinders.

“It’s a sporting choice and I’m really looking forward to starting this new adventure. I know the club well, he told me about President Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, his values and convictions that are the ones I share. There is also coach Régis Le Bris, a very strong coach tactically, who can make me pass a milestone. It exudes serenity and natural strength.

“I also watched the three seasons of the documentary “Sunderland ‘Til I Die”, I am aware that it is a club that can bring me a lot. I am really looking forward to my medical examination to go to England with my wife and children and to discover this stadium, these fans and this magnificent atmosphere.”

“I do not understand, I feel wronged and betrayed.”

AM (Aug 3): “I read a lot of things but I have always respected the institution. If I am not in training, it is in agreement with Olivier Pickeu and Pierre-Antoine Capton. I do not want to engage in a power struggle with the club but, today, I am very affected by this situation, I do not understand, I feel wronged and betrayed.

“My decision was made since January and since June my destination is known. I am waiting for my departure, new investors have arrived, I am at their entire disposal. My advisor continues to do his job, I let him do it, I have complete confidence in him.

“Today in my mind I am no longer here because since my last match and my farewell to the Ornano stadium, I do not want to cheat my partners, the club, the supporters. There is no clash, I just count on the word and the commitments of my leaders and I have complete confidence in them. I repeat, I am at the disposal of the new management to explain my choice and I also take advantage of this moment to thank the supporters.

“Thank you sincerely for the love I received, especially during the communion with the fans on the last day, alongside my wife and children, it is a moment engraved for life. Now, it is impossible for me to refuse what I have sought through the strength of my work, it is the reward for my work, my investment and I hope that everyone will respect their commitments.”