The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as Leeds United and Middlesbrough plan moves.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough are reportedly hoping to boost their squad with the permanent signing of one of Manchester City’s most promising youngsters.

Boro boss Michael Carrick has already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market after completing the signings of Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling, Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris and Mainz winger Delano Burgzorg. However, the former Manchester United and England midfielder remains keen to add to his ranks throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window and another winger is reported to be on his radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic have reported Manchester City academy product Micah Hamilton is in advanced talks with Boro and revealed personal terms ‘are not thought to be an issue’. A medical has already been scheduled as Carrick moves closer to landing his fourth summer signing with the addition of a player that scored a memorable goal against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League last season. That remains Hamilton’s only goal in his three first-team appearances for City but it now seems the England Under-20 international will get a chance to earn more senior experience work under Carrick at the Riverside Stadium. Middlesbrough are remain in talks with Bristol City over a possible deal for Scotland international Tommy Conway - although Carrick revealed he was not desperate for new additions in the aftermath of Saturday’s friendly win against Heerenveen.

He said: “Will there be anything happening before the start of the season? Honestly, I’m not sure. Maybe. Maybe there’s a slight possibility. We’re pretty calm, I think. I’ve said that all summer. I thought (against Heerenveen) you saw the balance of the team and the balance of the squad again. We’re certainly not desperately chasing anything. It’s a good place for us to be in, to not have to do that. But that certainly doesn’t stop us from trying to improve and make things better. It might be next week, it might not be next week. We’ll just have to wait and see."

Canaries respond to Leeds United offer

Leeds United have ramped up their attempts to replace key forward Crysencio Summerville by submitting an offer for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

Summerville became the latest big money departure from Elland Road over the weekend when he completed a £25m move to Premier League club West Ham United as the Whites continue to contend with the impact of their failure to secure promotion back into the top tier last season. After being linked with a number of forwards in recent weeks, Leeds reportedly submitted a £7m verbal offer for Canaries star Rowe over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

However, Football Insider have reported Norwich have been quick to respond to the bid by informing their Championship rivals the offer was ‘nowhere near’ their valuation of the two-times capped England Under-21 international. Although there is no indication of the value placed upon Rowe’s signature, the Canaries remain keen to retain his services after the winger netted 13 goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions last season.