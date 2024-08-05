£7m-rated Leeds United and Hull City-linked attacker 'not on' Sunderland transfer radar after historic links
Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is reportedly not on Sunderland’s radar anymore.
Leeds have reportedly made an enquiry about the 21-year-old, who has been linked with several teams during the summer window. 12 months ago, Sunderland showed serious interest in the player.
However, Rak-Sakyi stayed at Selhurst Park to fight for a first-team place. A lengthy injury setback meant Rak-Sakyi only made six Premier League appearances during the 2023-24 season.
Leeds United are said to have shown interest in Rak-Sakyi after the departure of Crysencio Summerville while Sheffield United and Hull City have also been credited with an interest in Rak-Saki.
Newly-promoted Premier League club Southampton have also reportedly made a £7million offer for the player and enquired about securing his services on loan ahead of the new season.
Alan Nixon, though, has now added that the Palace man is “not on” Sunderland’s transfer shortlist anymore after their interest last summer.
