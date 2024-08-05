Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg has suggested that he is ready to make his mark for the club in a more central role this season.

The 17-year-old played just shy of 800 minutes of Championship football last term, including a run of eight starts in the Black Cats’ final 11 outings of the campaign, but was often deployed out on the right flank by interim manager Mike Dodds.

Now, however, having penned a contract at the Stadium of Light that is set to run until 2027, the teenager is of the belief that he is ready to challenge for a starting berth in his preferred position - and that Regis Le Bris’ side are capable of pushing for promotion over the coming months.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Rigg said: “I knew that I wasn’t ready to play in the middle last year. Obviously it was my first year in senior football, but I believe that I’m ready now to progress into the middle.

“If it happens, I’ll play on the right, I wouldn’t be bothered. I’ll play anywhere for this club and give it my all every time. Maybe not in goal I’m too small! The main thing is minutes on the pitch, in whatever position. The goal is promotion.”

Earlier in the summer, and prior to his contract announcement, there had been a decent amount of speculation regarding Rigg’s future on Wearside amid reported interest from a number of high profile sides. The likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund were all touted as prospective suitors at various points.

But according to the player himself, his intention was always to continue his impressive growth at his boyhood club.

“I was just waiting ages to get it all done to be fair,” he admitted. “I didn’t really want to stress about the contract situation, I just wanted to play for Sunderland. It’s a great place to develop my career.”