Cardiff City look set to conclude the £3million deal ahead of this weekend’s game against Sunderland

Cardiff City look set to welcome another new recruit ahead of this Saturday’s Championship opener against Sunderland.

Reports in Wales have stated that The Bluebirds are closing in on the signing of Manchester City man Alex Robertson for an initial £1million which could rise to as much as £3million after various add-ons and clauses.

Wales Online reports that Robertson is set to undergo a medical at Cardiff City today ahead of a permanent move to The Bluebirds after spending last season on loan in League One with Portsmouth as the Fratton Park club won promotion.

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a switch to the Welsh capital but it is now being claimed that just the “fine details” remain to be sorted before the deal can be concluded ahead of this weekend’s Championship opener against Sunderland.

Robertson had been attracting interest from former loan club Pompey and Championship rivals Hull City.