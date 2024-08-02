The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has revealed securing a permanent deal for former Arsenal and Sunderland attacking midfielder Sam Greenwood may not be as straightforward as initially expected.

The 22-year-old has joined North End on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals Leeds United after spending the majority of last season with Middlesbrough. Greenwood, who came through the Sunderland academy, scored five goals and provided three assists for Michael Carrick’s men and will hope to improve both tallies during his time at Deepdale.

North End have agreed an option-to-buy clause within their agreement with Leeds and that would allow Greenwood to make a £1.5m permanent switch to the North West. However, Ridsdale has now revealed the deal could become more complicated if Daniel Farke’s side are successful in their bid to secure promotion into the Premier League after missing out in last season’s Championship play-off final.

He told the Lancashire Post: “Time will tell and we’ll see what happens there. That deal, the easiest bit is that the option-to-buy is an agreed price between Leeds United and Preston North End. It’s a classic case, isn’t it? If the loan doesn’t go OK, you don’t want to pay the fee; if the loan does go OK, everybody thinks the fee is too low or the two clubs fall out over the fee or whatever it is. In this case, the fee is agreed. If Sam loves us and we love him, the transfer fee between the two clubs is not a problem. It might become marginally more of a problem, were Leeds to be promoted - because Sam isn’t out of contract next summer.”

QPR face Celtic competition for Liverpool deal

Queens Park Rangers are keen to secure a loan deal for Liverpool youngster Owen Beck - but will face major competition from Celtic.

The 14-times capped Wales Under-21 international enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell with Dundee and his performances earned him a place in the PFA Scottish Premiership team of the year. His performances north of the border did not go unnoticed and several clubs are believed to be keen on handing Beck a chance to impress away from Anfield once again. Reports have suggested Birmingham City were keen on the youngster but QPR are said to have ‘expressed an interest’ in securing a loan deal - but Celtic are willing to make a permanent move for Beck and Liverpool have been described as ‘open to offers’.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph posted: “Celtic & QPR have expressed an interest in Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. Celtic would prefer a permanent deal; QPR a loan. Other EFL clubs keen too. Liverpool open to offers, but would expect valuation met if permanent. Decision on future to be made next week.”

QPR have already completed several signings this summer after head coach Marti Cifuentes brought in the likes of Bristol City striker Sinclair Armstrong, reported Sunderland target Chris Willock and Portsmouth goalkeeper Jordan Archer.