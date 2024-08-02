Sunderland youngster Oli Bainbridge has completed a loan move

Sunderland youngster Oli Bainbridge could be set to make his senior debut at Celtic Park this weekend after completing a season-long loan switch to Kilmarnock.

Bainbridge, who has previously been tracked by Everton, will take his first steps in senior football in the Scottish Premiership after a superb campaign with Sunderland’s U21 side last season as they reached the Premier League 2 final.

His form earned a call up to the senior squad for a clash with Southampton earlier this year and U21s boss Graeme Murty said the move was a great opportunity for the 19-year-old. Bainbridge signed his first professional contract last summer and is highly rated at the club.

“This is a great experience for Ollie and we want to thank Kilmarnock for recognising his progress, especially during the success of last season,” Murty said.

“We hope he goes up there and maximises the opportunity in which is a great move for his career path."