Sunderland complete their pre-season campaign on Saturday afternoon when they return to Valley Parade to face Ligue 1 side Marseille in a huge test of their credentials.
With just one week to go until the Championship campaign begins with a trip to Cardiff City, it’s Regis Le Bris’ last opportunity to fine tune his plans and the last opportunity for the players to stake a claim for their place in the side. So who is available and who is set to miss out? Here, we run you through all the latest team and injury news as we have it...
1. Pierre Ekwah - Doubt
Sunderland had hoped that the midfielder would feature against Blackpool and Bradford in order to step up his bid for match fitness but a persistent (if minor) back issue suffered in Spain prevented that. Not clear if he'll be fit to face Marseille with his chances of being ready for the start of the new campaign now seeming slim. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ian Poveda - in
Poveda is yet to make his debut as he gets up to full match fitness following his arrival from Sheffield Wednesday last week. Unlikely to start but good chance Sunderland look to build match fitness ahead of the trip to Cardiff with a substitute cameo. | Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Aji Alese - minor doubt
Came off at half time against Blackpool last week but Le Bris made clear afterwards the move was precautionary with the defender suffering some slight discomfort in his thigh. Hope is he'll feature against Marseille as he's in line to partner Luke O'Nien in central defence at Cardiff. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. Leo Hjelde - minor doubt
Needed treatment in the latter stages of the defeat to Bradford City but completed the game and so should be in the squad here. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks