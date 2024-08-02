Sunderland have completed their fourth summer transfer signing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have concluded a deal for goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu after a successful trial period with the club.

Noukeu joined up with the senior group on the eve of pre-season and has been working with the first-team goalkeepers ever since, making a couple of appearances in friendlies. He has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the club holding the option of a third year. The former Stoke City youngster completes Sunderland’s senior goalkeeping group for the season ahead and will compete for minutes alongside Simon Moore and established first choice Anthony Patterson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting Kristjaan Speakman said the club had pushed ahead with the move having been left in no doubt that the 22-year-old was good enough to play a part.

“We’ve been impressed with Blondy throughout the pre-season and we are pleased to officially welcome him to the Club,” Speakman said.

“He’s not only at the level required to work in our group, but we also feel he has the potential to develop further. Blondy’s settled in well and he’s motivated to improve, which is a great asset for him as a player and for our squad.”

Noukeu had the option to move elsewhere in the EFL but said his trial period left him in no doubt that Wearside was the right place for the next phase of his career.

“I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been on trial at the Club for several weeks and it is great to train and get to know everyone. This is the right place for me to be if I want to take my career to the next level. We have a really good group of players and staff so I am looking forward to kicking on. Working closely with Anthony Patterson and Simon Moore has been great. They bring a good atmosphere to the place because they give everything and demand a lot, so that’s really helped me settle.”