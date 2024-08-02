Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are interested in a move for Troyes striker Ike Ugbo

Sunderland have entered the race for Ike Ugbo as their continue their bid to reinforce their striker options for the new Championship campaign.

Ugbo is expected to leave French club ES Troyes AC this summer and unsurprisingly, Sheffield Wednesday have been leading the race. Ugbo had a hugely successful loan at Hillsborough last season, scoring seven goals as the club completed an exceptional escape from relegation trouble under Danny Rohl.

The 25-year-old is expected to command a fee in excess of £2 million in total and though Wednesday have a real willingness to do the deal and have held advanced talks, as of yet there has been no agreement between all of the parties. As first revealed by our sister paper The Sheffield Star, Sunderland have entered the race as a result and made clear that they would like to sign the Canadian international, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea.

Sunderland are keen to add an experienced striker to their ranks this summer and are still monitoring a number of targets. They have been heavily linked with Caen striker Alexandre Mendy and though they retain a strong interest in the 30-year-old, they have not reached an agreement with his club at this stage. While it’s unclear whether they will be able to recruit Ugbo amid Wednesday’s strong interest, it is another indication of their intent to invest in a centre forward before the end of the transfer window.

Sources told The Sheffield Star that while Ugbo is understandably keen on a return to Wednesday, he is enthused by Sunderland’s project and sees it as a viable potential destination as he looks to find a permanent home. While willing in principle to meet the asking price, Wednesday have been unable to agree a payment structure with Troyes to date and with no signs of a resolution imminent, the door has been left open to Sunderland to an extent.