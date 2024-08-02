Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have moved to further strengthen their commercial operation by appointing Ashley Peden as their new Chief Commercial Officer.

Peden, who will report into Chief Business Officer David Bruce, has been working with the club for the past 18 months on a consultancy basis and now takes on a permanent post. Peden has two decades of experience in the industry, having worked in a variety of roles at Derby County.

Sunderland say that Peden ‘will lead our partnerships, hospitality, and retail operations, and be tasked with building on the continued commercial growth the Club has recently enjoyed.’ The club say he had a key role working with Bruce on the recently-launched partnerships with hummel and Fanatics.

“I’m privileged to be taking on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Sunderland AFC, a Club renowned for its incredible supporters,” Peden said.

“I’ve worked with many sporting organisations throughout the past three years and although it’s a cliché, SAFC has got under my skin. The opportunity and scale of the Club is clear, but so is the responsibility. We have strong foundations and talented people in place, but we must now look forward and continue to grow to ensure we deliver for our supporters and partners.”

Sunderland have targeted robust commercial growth as a key part of their drive for a sustainable business, with off-field revenues in turn seen as key to driving improvements in the playing squads.

“Ash is a great addition to our leadership team.” Bruce said.

“Over the last 12 months, I have seen first hand what he is all about and what an asset he is to the Football Club. Ash’s years of experience in the sports industry, strong commercial background and people skills will help our Club unlock and recognise our vast potential.”