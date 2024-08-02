Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romaine Mundle says Jack Clarke is the “perfect” player to learn from at Sunderland

Romaine Mundle has revealed a close relationship with Sunderland’s star man Jack Clarke.

The pair are familiar with each other from their days at Premier League club Tottenham later, reuniting at Sunderland. The duo are currently competing for the attention of new head coach Régis Le Bris.

Clarke will undoubtedly start the season at Cardiff City in the Championship under the Frenchman after his goalscoring exploits last campaign. However, Mundle showed promise on the left-hand side against Bradford City at Valley Parade last Tuesday in pre-season, scoring a tremendous goal during the 2-1 loss to League Two opposition.

Despite competing with each other for places, the pair remain close with Mundle, 21, admitting that Clarke, 23, has taken him under his wing since his arrival last season from Standard Liege. Mundle has since made 11 first-team league appearances for the Black Cats, scoring once.

Clarke, however, has scored 26 goals in two Championship seasons since promotion from League One two campaigns ago. The former Leeds United man’s form has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in recent times. Mundle, though, says Clarke is the “perfect” player to look up to at the Academy of Light.

“I love Jack,” Mundle said when asked about his relationship with Clarke post-Bradford City. “Me and Jack have been together from Tottenham days as well. I've always been looking up to Jack. We love each other and he's an unbelievable player. A player that I watch in training every day. He's a perfect attacker to look up to and learn from.

“He helped me settle in with the club. I talk to Jack daily. He's always been there for me and taken me under his wing. He's there to guide me. I'm there looking at him in training and learning off him as well. I couldn't think of a better example to learn off.

“He's definitely grown as a player. It's unbelievable now. It was unbelievable back then as well. He's just got his shot here and he's really took it. He's got games under his belt. Scoring and assisting is unbelievable in these games. I think Jack Clarke is an unbelievable player.”