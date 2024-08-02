Sunderland 'following' French playmaker labelled 'exceptional' by ex-Newcastle and Chelsea striker
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reports in France have claimed Sunderland are one of many clubs watching attacking midfielder Enzo Bardeli.
The 23-year-old made 38 league appearances for French second-tier side USL Dunkerque last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. According to French football outlet Foot Mercato, ‘Sunderland, Valladolid, Lecce, Metz, Alkmaar, Atlanta, a German club and a Ligue 1 club whose name has not been leaked’ are all following Bardeli’s progress.
Speaking about Bardeli, former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba, the co-owner and director of football at Dunkerque, said: “The first time I saw him, I said to myself: wow! He moved everywhere, between the lines, with one touch of the ball. He takes in information, but his brain works very quickly. I find him exceptional."
Bardeli, who came through the ranks at Lille, joined Dunkerque in 2021, while the Frenchman has two years left on his contract.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.