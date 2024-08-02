Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland transfer gossip as Regis Le Bris’ side prepare for the new season.

Reports in France have claimed Sunderland are one of many clubs watching attacking midfielder Enzo Bardeli.

The 23-year-old made 38 league appearances for French second-tier side USL Dunkerque last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. According to French football outlet Foot Mercato, ‘Sunderland, Valladolid, Lecce, Metz, Alkmaar, Atlanta, a German club and a Ligue 1 club whose name has not been leaked’ are all following Bardeli’s progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about Bardeli, former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba, the co-owner and director of football at Dunkerque, said: “The first time I saw him, I said to myself: wow! He moved everywhere, between the lines, with one touch of the ball. He takes in information, but his brain works very quickly. I find him exceptional."

Bardeli, who came through the ranks at Lille, joined Dunkerque in 2021, while the Frenchman has two years left on his contract.