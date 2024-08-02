Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland under-21 boss Graeme Murty has admitted there is interest in Oliver Bainbridge but insisted that there is “nothing to tell” on his potential loan exit as things stand.

The full-back was absent from Sunderland’s game against Hebburn Town last night as the Wearsiders won 2-1.

Bainbridge - who can play left-back and right-back - has been strongly linked with a move to Scottish club Kilmarnock. Reports north of the border have suggested the 19-year-old’s loan exit is imminent and could feature against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday.

“There's nothing to tell,” Murty told The Echo when asked about the future of Bainbridge this season. “There's obviously interest, rightly so, and there's interest in a few of our players. So what we have to do is we have to be respectful to the clubs involved and we have to be respectful to the player.

“Whichever loan experience we choose for the players is obviously going to be one that's going to stretch them, it's going to test them and it's going to be right for both the player and the club he's going to go to.

“So we're really interested and we're really excited that players are being watched from our club. We think that it's what they deserved after last season, but they need to go and embrace whatever experience they're going to get and make sure they maximise it.

“I'm sure that not only Oli, but there's a few of our players if they do get that opportunity, as Zak (Johnson) has shown, Matty Young has shown, that they're going to go and represent not only themselves, but the club really, really well.”