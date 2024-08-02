Photo: Ian Horrocks

Sunderland will face French side Marseille in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

Sunderland will continue preparations for the upcoming season when they face Marseille in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade - with supporters able to watch the match online.

Regis Le Bris’ side were beaten 2-1 by Bradford on Tuesday night, after the Black Cats boss made wholesale changes to his team following a 1-0 win over Blackpool.

Their upcoming match against Ligue 1 side Marseille will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, August 3. The fixture will commemorate the 15-year anniversary of the passing of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, the father of Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Sunderland supporters can purchase streaming passes for the fixture for £7 per game via the club’s digital platforms, while the Sunderland Echo will provide extensive coverage of the game.

Tickets for the match are available via Bradford’s official ticketing website and from the Valley Parade Ticket Office, priced at £15 for adults and £7.50 for concessions.

After the Marseille game, Sunderland will prepare for their opening Championship match of the 2024/25 season, with the Black Cats set to face Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10 (12:30pm kick-off).