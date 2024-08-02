Danny Batth made 16 Championship appearances for Norwich City last season. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new season.

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth says he’s delighted to join Championship club Blackburn after almost signing for the club last year.

The 33-year-old defender was allowed to leave Sunderland 12 months ago, after winning the club’s supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign. Blackburn were keen to sign the centre-back, yet a deal couldn’t be completed due to financial reasons, with Batth signing for Norwich instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After moving to Carrow Road, the central defender made just 16 Championship appearances last term. He will now be keen to gain more regular game time with Rovers after agreeing a one-year deal at Ewood Park.

“I’m obviously delighted,” Batth told RoversTV. “I learnt of the interest over the summer and I’m just glad to get it over the line and finally be here.

“I came really close to joining last summer, but for whatever reason it didn’t get over the line, but here I am today, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and enjoying the challenge. Hopefully it’s going to be a good place for me to come and have a real impact, and I look forward to doing that.

After being released by Norwich, Batth was allowed to train with former side Wolves, the club he was associated with for ten years as a senior player. The defender also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough on loan, before spells at Stoke and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve worked really hard over the summer and I’m very grateful for Wolves having me in there for the last three or four weeks, training with them,” Batth added. “I feel like I’ve got a really good base to build on now and hopefully I can get some minutes as soon as possible.

“I’ve had a really warm welcome here. There’s a lot of lads that I’ve played against over the years, it seems like a really good group – bubbly, bright and really focused.

“It’s just been nice to get in the building, meet all the faces and try to learn everyone’s name!”

Sunderland will face Blackburn in the Championship on Boxing Day at Ewood Park, before the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, April 25, 2025.