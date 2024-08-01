Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats and their league rivals look to strengthen this summer.

Slovenian striker Zan Vipotnik has signed for Championship club Swansea, despite being linked with Sunderland.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances for Bordeaux last season, yet all professional players have been released by the French club which has renounced its professional status due to bankruptcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were credited with interest in Vipotnik last summer, before he joined Bordeaux from Slovenian side NK Maribor. Yet Swansea have now confirmed the player has signed a four-year contract at the Swansea.com Stadium, subject to visa approval and international clearance.

It’s been well documented Sunderland are trying to sign another striker this summer, with the Black Cats showing interest in Caen striker Alexandre Mendy.

Interconnected Ventures, a company founded by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, has recently bought a majority stake in Caen, with reports in France suggesting the deal is holding up Mendy’s exit.