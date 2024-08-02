Alexandre Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances for Caen last season. (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The latest reports concerning Alexandre Mendy and Sunderland’s striker search.

Alexandre Mendy’s future remains unclear amid transfer interest from Sunderland and a takeover at French club Caen.

It’s seemed likely since the end of last season the 30-year-old striker would leave Caen, the club he joined in 2020, this summer. Mendy, who has two years left on his contract, has been training alone this week. He’s also made it clear he wants to join Sunderland, despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Yet Interconnected Ventures, a company founded by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, has recently bought a majority stake in Caen, with reports in France claiming the club’s new owners want Mendy to stay.

Sunderland are said to have seen bids rejected for Mendy, who scored 22 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances last season. The Black Cats are trying to sign another striker this summer, with Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn competing to start up front for next week’s Championship opener against Cardiff.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris has admitted Hemir will be allowed to leave on loan this summer, with four years left on the Portuguese forward’s contract.

Sunderland were credited with interest in Slovenian striker Zan Vipotnik, yet the 22-year-old has signed for Championship club Swansea, agreeing a four-year deal, subject to visa approval and international clearance.