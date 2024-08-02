Sunderland play their final pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon as they return to Bradford for a clash with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille. The game is dedicated to the memory of Robert Louis-Dreyfus, former Marseille owner and father of Sunderland chairman Kyril, fifteen years after his death.

It is Regis Le Bris’ last opportunity to work on his system and philosophy ahead of the Championship campaign beginning at Cardiff City next Saturday, and the last opportunity for his players to further push their claims for selection. So who is likely to make the starting XI and who can supporters expect to see getting a chance to impress from the bench? Here we run you through or predicted team and squad...