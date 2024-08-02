Sunderland play their final pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon as they return to Bradford for a clash with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille. The game is dedicated to the memory of Robert Louis-Dreyfus, former Marseille owner and father of Sunderland chairman Kyril, fifteen years after his death.
It is Regis Le Bris’ last opportunity to work on his system and philosophy ahead of the Championship campaign beginning at Cardiff City next Saturday, and the last opportunity for his players to further push their claims for selection. So who is likely to make the starting XI and who can supporters expect to see getting a chance to impress from the bench? Here we run you through or predicted team and squad...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Will return to the starting XI after resting for the friendly in midweek. No doubt about his place in the team for the start of the campaign after a solid pre-season so far. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
2. RB - Trai Hume
Hume has been in typically strong form over the pre-season fixtures and is a lock for the XI on the opening day of the campaign and beyond. A big prospect with a huge part to play. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
Likely to captain this side this year and his importance to the team has grown even further in Dan Ballard's absence. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. CB - Aji Alese
Alese came off at half time at Blackpool after feeling some discomfort in this thigh but the move was more of a precaution. Sunderland hope he'll be fit to face Marseille and therefore take his place alongside O'Nien on opening day. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
