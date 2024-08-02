Regis Le Bris' Sunderland starting XI and likely subs to face Marseille - predicted XI gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:59 BST

Sunderland end their pre-season campaign with a fixture against Marseille on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland play their final pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon as they return to Bradford for a clash with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille. The game is dedicated to the memory of Robert Louis-Dreyfus, former Marseille owner and father of Sunderland chairman Kyril, fifteen years after his death.

It is Regis Le Bris’ last opportunity to work on his system and philosophy ahead of the Championship campaign beginning at Cardiff City next Saturday, and the last opportunity for his players to further push their claims for selection. So who is likely to make the starting XI and who can supporters expect to see getting a chance to impress from the bench? Here we run you through or predicted team and squad...

Will return to the starting XI after resting for the friendly in midweek. No doubt about his place in the team for the start of the campaign after a solid pre-season so far.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Will return to the starting XI after resting for the friendly in midweek. No doubt about his place in the team for the start of the campaign after a solid pre-season so far. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
Hume has been in typically strong form over the pre-season fixtures and is a lock for the XI on the opening day of the campaign and beyond. A big prospect with a huge part to play.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Hume has been in typically strong form over the pre-season fixtures and is a lock for the XI on the opening day of the campaign and beyond. A big prospect with a huge part to play. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
Likely to captain this side this year and his importance to the team has grown even further in Dan Ballard's absence.

3. CB - Luke O'Nien

Likely to captain this side this year and his importance to the team has grown even further in Dan Ballard's absence. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
Alese came off at half time at Blackpool after feeling some discomfort in this thigh but the move was more of a precaution. Sunderland hope he'll be fit to face Marseille and therefore take his place alongside O'Nien on opening day.

4. CB - Aji Alese

Alese came off at half time at Blackpool after feeling some discomfort in this thigh but the move was more of a precaution. Sunderland hope he'll be fit to face Marseille and therefore take his place alongside O'Nien on opening day. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.