A long-running Sunderland academy transfer saga could finally be nearing a conclusion

Aston Villa are the latest club looking to try and bring an end to Mason Cotcher’s long search for a new club.

Cotcher, 17, has been looking for a move since opting not to sign a professional contract with the Black Cats last summer. Sunderland had wanted to keep the striker, who had been exceptional in the side that almost won the U18 title in a remarkable race with Manchester City and who had been named in the first-team squad for an FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury Town. The two parties were ultimately apart on terms and so Cotcher opted to look elsewhere.

The striker had trials at a number of clubs across the UK, including Arsenal and Leeds United, while other such as Rangers and Brighton held an interest. He did not conclude a move as no club was able to put forward an agreeable package to Sunderland, who are due a transfer fee or training compensation if he joins a new club and no fee can be agreed between the two.

It looks as if this long-running saga may finally be heading towards a conclusion, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reporting that Cotcher is already training with Villa. The Premier League club are said to be very keen on making the move permanent and have already sent an official bid to the Black Cats. Whether it is enough remains to be seen but a resolution would be in the interest of all parties.