The ex-Premier League striker has been speaking highly of one Stadium of Light talent

Sky Sports pundit Troy Deeney has lavished praise on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, claiming that the precocious teenager ‘should be in the Premier League’.

The 18-year-old signed for the Black Cats from boyhood club Birmingham City last summer, and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign on Wearside, registering seven goals and an assist across 45 Championship outings.

Those figures, coupled with the ever-burgeoning status of elder brother Jude, have understandably led to widespread attention in Jobe’s development in recent months - as well as an influx of reported interest from clubs looking to prospectively prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

But according to Deeney, onlookers should be less eager to draw comparisons between the two siblings. Speaking to Sky Sports, the pundit - formerly a teammate of Jobe’s in Birmingham - said: “Whenever people talk about Jobe, it's always ‘Is he as good as his brother?’ or ‘Jude was doing this and that at his age,’ Jobe is going to be successful, he already is successful.

“I'm sure he puts that expectation on himself, but it’s quite lazy [to compare him to Jude]. Sunderland's a massive club, he's 18 and one of the main players, but because you're comparing it to his brother who is at Real Madrid it seems like less, and it weirdly devalues it. Jude’s accomplishments shouldn't devalue what Jobe is doing because a lot of people would give anything just to play to at the level Jobe is at now.”

As mentioned, there has been a groundswell of speculation surrounding the younger Bellingham in recent times, with clubs ranging from Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund touted as admirers.

But Deeney is of the opinion that Sunderland remains a fine place for Jobe to continue his growth into a player capable of performing at the very highest level. Referencing the point at which the starlet left Birmingham for the North East, he said: “I liked it at the time because I think Sunderland is a huge club and their fan expectation is higher than the team is at this point. Their fans expect them to be challenging for the playoffs.

“The manager that he joined at the time, Tony Mowbray had a track record of playing a style of football that suits Jobe. They've got Jack Clarke there as well, who is a good, talented young player and I think Jobe needs to be around like-minded people.

“They're a good club in the Championship and they'll be earning very good money. But they’ll feel like they need the Premier League. Not only do they want to get the Premier League, they want to go to likes of Manchester United and Arsenal."

And Deeney is also of the belief that Bellingham will have his sights set firmly on a step up to the top flight in the future. The ex-Watford striker added: “He knows he should be in the Premier League. There's an arrogance that comes with being self-assured. He knows he does the work, he knows he lives the life. He knows he's putting the work in to be the best version of himself every single day."

It is understood that Bellingham’s contract with Sunderland does not expire until 2027, and according to a recent report from The Guardian, the Black Cats are ‘determined’ to retain his services this summer.