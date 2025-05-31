The 6 players Sunderland should build their Premier League team around

Sunderland will take their place alongside the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in next season’s Premier League.

The celebrations from Sunderland’s Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United are all but over and the full focus is now on preparing for a big return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats exceeded all expectations under head coach Regis Le Bris when they secured a fourth place finish in the Championship table before coming through play-off clashes with Coventry City and the Blades to end their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

The hard work is only just getting started now as Le Bris, Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus look to ensure the club are ready to take on the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool when the new campaign gets underway in August - and that will mean enjoying a successful summer transfer window.

The riches on offer from promotion into the Premier League will boost the Black Cats bid to add to their squad over next few months - but there are some players within their current squad that can provide a solid foundation for the side that will take on the elite of the English game.

6 players Sunderland should build their Premier League team around

Getty Images

Anthony Patterson

Patterson was a big part of last weekend’s play-off final win against Sheffield United after making a stunning early save to deny Kieffer Moore before producing a fine stop with his legs when Andre Brooks found his way in on goal during the second half. After helping his boyhood club to two consecutive promotions, there will be a lot of focus on Patterson to prove himself at the highest level when the new season gets underway.

Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin

It’s hard to separate the full-back duo given the impressive impact they have made since joining the Black Cats. It could be argued Hume and Cirkin were the best full-back pairing outside of the Premier League and they now have a chance to show they can cut it at the highest level in English football. They will be tested by some of the best attacking players around and there will be a considerable step up in class - but you wouldn’t be against them rising to the occasion.

Enzo Le Fee

Although a permanent deal for the on-loan Roma midfielder has not yet been announced, it seems likely the Frenchman will continue working under his former Lorient head coach once again next season. Le Fee can provide a touch of class at key moments throughout what is obviously going to remain a challenging return to the Premier League. His ability to retain possession will prove invaluable when Sunderland are under pressure.

The young midfielder has been routinely linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs over the last year - but now he has a chance to test himself against the best when the new season gets underway in August. Rigg has shown he has considerable ability and promise as he has attracted attention from elsewhere and you sense he will relish the chance to shine on the biggest stages.

Eliezer Mayenda

There is no doubt the Spain Under-21 international is still raw - but there is unquestionable ability within Mayenda and you get the feeling he will relish the opportunity to test himself against Premier League defences. Some will say a more experienced forward is required and there is some merit in such an argument. However, Mayenda’s pace and movement will test top flight centre-backs and help cement his reputation as a highly promising talent.