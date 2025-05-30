Timothée Pembélé returns to Sunderland having completed his objective of achieving Ligue 1 survival with Le Havre

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timothée Pembélé is returning to Sunderland at the end of a successful loan spell at Le Havre, with the Ligue 1 club thanking him for his role in their escape from relegation trouble.

Pembélé left Sunderland on loan last summer, having struggled to force his way into regular contention during an injury-hit first season on Wearside. The former PSG youngster went on to make 20 appearances for his new club, and scored a memorable winner against Nantes in a game that would ultimately be key to their survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no option or obligation-to-buy clause inserted into the loan deal that saw Pembélé move to Le Havre, and so as it stands he will be returning to Wearside for pre-season. Le Havre issued a statement confirming his departure and thanking him for his efforts, saying he had brought ‘energy and talent’ throughout his time at the club.

If Pembélé does not have a long-term future with the Black Cats, then the club will hope that his spell back in Ligue 1 will encourage new suitors. Pembélé still has three years to run on the contract he signed when the club recruited him from PSG. Finding new clubs for returning loanees will be a key task for Kristjaan Speakman this summer. While there is significant interest in returning Hibs loanee Nectar Triantis, AS Saint-Etienne, Hajduk Split and Juve Next Gen are all expected to turn down the chance to sign Pierre Ekwah, Nazariy Rusyn and Luis Hemir on a permanent basis. Jay Matete is also due to return from his loan at Bolton Wanderers, while Abdoullah Ba will return from a spell at Ligue 2 side Dunkerque.

Le Havre’s parting words for Sunderland defender Timothée Pembélé in full

“It was one of the magnificent images of the season: Timothée Pembélé's joy after his goal scored in the 88th minute, the victory against Nantes at home (3-2)! An image etched in the minds of all Le Havre supporters, one of the symbols of the mental strength of this team, the one that would allow them to snatch survival directly at the very end of the last day! The versatile 22-year-old defender, who arrived at the end of the summer transfer window on loan from Sunderland, throughout his 20 appearances in the Sky and Sea jersey in Ligue 1 McDonald's [12 starts] brought his energy and talent. Thank you, Tim, and good luck!”

Speaking in December, Pembélé admitted he had become frustrated playing U21 football on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really didn’t think that HAC would come looking for me,” he said.

“I was in second division in England, I wasn’t playing, and I thought I’d go back to Ligue 2. I have confidence in myself, I know I have the ability to play in Ligue 1, but in today’s football, when a player doesn’t play, he’s quickly forgotten.

“When my agent told me that Le Havre were interested in me, I said straight out, ‘Let’s go! I didn’t look to see where I stood in the pecking order, I just said to myself, I’m going, I’m fighting, and we’ll see what happens! In the end, it took a bit of time. I signed in the last few days of the window, and the coach [Didier Digard] gave me a warm welcome, telling me that I needed to get my rhythm back.

“So, I played one match with the reserves. In England, I played quite a few games with the reserves, and I was fed up with playing with younger players. But the coach explained to me that I had to play 90 minutes to get into a rhythm. After that, it was one thing after another.”