Eliezer Mayenda clause emerges as £21.4m Sunderland transfer spend comes to light

Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League has triggered a bonus payment to French club Sochaux as part of the deal that brought Eliezer Mayenda to Wearside last summer.

According to a report from respected French outlet L’Est Républicain, via Roker Report, Sunderland are now required to pay an additional €500,000 (£418,000) to Sochaux following their play-off final victory at Wembley. The clause was included as part of the initial transfer agreement, with the fee due upon the Black Cats securing top-flight status.

Mayenda, who signed for Sunderland in July 2023, joined from the cash-strapped French outfit during a turbulent summer in which Sochaux were forcibly relegated to the French third tier due to financial issues. The then-teenage forward was regarded as a high-potential signing by Sunderland’s recruitment team, fitting the club’s model of acquiring and developing young talent. The report also claims that Sochaux hold a 20% sell-on clause in Mayenda’s contract, meaning they would be entitled to a fifth of any future transfer fee if Sunderland decide to cash in on the promising attacker down the line.

Although Mayenda’s first season in England didn’t go to plan, the Spanish youth international enjoyed a superb second campaign at the club and was vital in the club winning promotion to the Premier League. Mayenda remains highly rated by the coaching staff and is expected to be part of Régis Le Bris’ plans as Sunderland prepare for life back in the Premier League. The extra payment is unlikely to significantly dent Sunderland’s transfer budget, especially in the context of the top-flight revenue streams now available to the club.

Promotion will also see the Black Cats fulfil financial obligations on deals struck in previous windows. The Manchester Evening News reports that a £2million payment will now be due to Manchester City as part of the agreement that brought Patrick Roberts to the Stadium of Light in 2022.

French midfielder Enzo Le Fée will officially become Sunderland’s first signing of the summer after the club’s promotion activated the obligation-to-buy clause in his loan agreement from AS Roma. The 24-year-old has impressed since arriving on Wearside in January, and the final fee could rise to €23million (£19million) should all clauses be met, a figure that would make him the club’s most expensive player in history, surpassing the deal for Didier Ndong in 2016. The combined cost of Mayenda Le Fée and Roberts could exceed £21.4million, highlighting the club’s investment in building a side capable of competing at the top level.

In other news, reports from 225foot.com suggest Sunderland are interested in reuniting with Amad Diallo, though a deal appears unlikely. Diallo has recently signed a contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until 2030, and his impressive recent form has only increased his value. Any permanent transfer would require a significant fee, potentially pricing Sunderland out of a move, though a loan could still be explored later in the window.

