Sunderland could be set for a busy summer after their promotion to the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Sunderland securing their place in next season’s Premier League in the most dramatic of circumstances over the weekend, so begins a summer that is likely to bring with it an endless stream of transfer speculation.

The Black Cats left it late to seal a stunning comeback victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final, with Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson striking to overturn a one-goal deficit at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time in eight years, Sunderland will begin the new campaign as a top flight club, and consequently rumours over their prospective business in the upcoming window are expected to ramp up accordingly. But what has head coach Regis Le Bris already said about the Black Cats’ plans over the coming months?

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Addressing Sunderland’s blueprints for the summer transfer window in a press conference earlier this month, Le Bris admitted that much depended on which division Sunderland would find themselves in after the conclusion of the play-offs.

He said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship]. The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”

Le Bris also addressed the prospect of players leaving the club, with speculation surrounding several of his key players heading into the summer. He said: "I don't want to think too much about the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s future at Sunderland?

In particular, one player who continues to be linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light, even in the aftermath of Saturday’s promotion, is Jobe Bellingham. Specifically, Borussia Dortmund are said to be closing in on the signing of the midfielder, with German outlet BILD reporting that the 19-year-old could give the green light to a move as early as this week.

According to the report, negotiations between Dortmund and the Bellingham camp have progressed well, and the Bundesliga giants are now prepared to pay a transfer fee in the region of €30million [£25million] to secure the highly rated England youth international.

Your next Sunderland read: 89 amazing photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating together at Wembley after Sheffield United game - gallery