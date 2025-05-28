The big contract calls facing Sunderland ahead of their Premier League return

There are a number of major decisions to be made within the Sunderland squad after they confirmed their promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland’s preparations for the 2025/26 season were already underway by the time the Black Cats had secured their place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

The celebrations that took place in the aftermath of Tommy Watson’s decisive strike and following the full-time whistle for Sunderland supporters that provided incredible backing for their side on Saturday afternoon and for those watching on from afar.

The goal will go down in Black Cats folklore as academy product Watson fired his boyhood club back into English football’s top flight for the first time since 2017 - and brought down the curtain on his time in red and white in spectacular fashion as he now turns his attention towards his summer move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business this weekend - although speculation over possible incomings and outgoings at the Stadium of Light has already started as Jobe Bellingham has been strongly linked with a move to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson was linked with a return to his old club.

The future of loan signing Enzo Le Fee will also be decided as the Roma star is understood to have an agreement that will convert his temporary move into a permanent switch to Wearside following the Black Cats successful bid to return to the Premier League.

There are a number of major contract decisions lying ahead for the Stadium of Light hierarchy as several current members of Regis Le Bris’ squad enter the final year of their deals - but when do the contracts of the Sunderland squad come to an end?

When do the contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Summer 2025 - Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026 - Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Harrison Jones, Tommy Watson (joining Brighton), Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027 - Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028 - Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jensen Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*, Hemir*

* currently out on loan

What have Sunderland said about Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil’s contract status?

As reported by The Echo in February, Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused. Dan’s our captain. I think he’s grown into that captaincy role and, as the season has gone on, has become more and more influential. At the minute, we’re really comfortable with where he’s at, we’re just zoned in and focused on these remaining games.”

