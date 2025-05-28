Jobe Bellingham has been spotted in Spain with brother Jude following a recent trip to Germany

Jude and Jobe Bellingham were pictured enjoying a well-earned break in Ibiza this week, with the brothers seen relaxing at the popular Ocean Beach Ibiza venue following a whirlwind few days, particularly for Sunderland midfielder Jobe, who was recently in Germany for transfer discussions.

The image, shared by the Ibiza club on social media, shows the Bellingham brothers posing with a fan. The caption read: "Always a pleasure to have the boys partying @obeachibiza @judebellingham @jobebellingham." It comes just days after 19-year-old Jobe met with Eintracht Frankfurt officials as the Bundesliga side step up their pursuit of the Sunderland star. The German outfit, who will compete in the Champions League next season, are reportedly growing increasingly confident of landing the midfielder after hosting him and his family in Frankfurt earlier this week.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Bellingham toured the city, stadium, and club offices on Monday and received assurances over his potential role as a key player in the squad. Dortmund remain firmly in the race and are also said to have met with the Bellingham family in the UK, while RB Leipzig have also expressed interest.

No club has yet agreed a fee with Sunderland, and with Jobe under contract until 2028, the Black Cats are expected to demand a figure well in excess of £20million. However, following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, it appears increasingly likely that Jobe could move on this summer in pursuit of regular top-flight football and European competition.

What Jobe Bellingham said about Sunderland's promotion back to the Premier League

Bellingham told Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the win over Sheffield United at Wembley that he was proud of the team for proving the doubters wrong across the play-offs.

“When you've got supporters like this and a group of lads like that, you have to believe," Bellingham said. “I don't know what to say to you. But yeah, I always believe. I know people doubted us, and that's understandable. We lost a few games. People talk about momentum. But I think we did enough and we showed enough throughout the season for people to at least give us some credit going into the playoffs.

"And I know there's the typical part with 'inexperience' by all the ex-pros who speak on Sky. But we've just proved that that don't matter. Do you know what I mean? You need experience, of course. But with youth, like at Sunderland, you play loads of games. You get that experience. You get experience by failing. And we failed together so many times. I've been part of this great team. Every single player has made a name for themselves here. So yeah, really proud.”

