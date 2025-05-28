The former Sunderland player has been linked with a return to the North East this summer...

Jordan Henderson is expected to make a decision on his future this month, with Premier League returnees Sunderland and Scottish giants Rangers both linked with his signature.

The 33-year-old, who is currently contracted to Dutch side Ajax, has an option to extend his stay in Amsterdam by a further year. However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Henderson is attracting concrete interest from clubs in both the Premier League and Serie A following a strong finish to the 2024–25 campaign.

Romano wrote on X: “Jordan Henderson will decide his future this month; English midfielder has the option to trigger additional year at Ajax but has interest from Premier League and Serie A. Henderson had a top season captaining Ajax back to UCL and back in the England squad with Tuchel.”

Henderson joined Ajax in January after a short and controversial spell in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq and quickly established himself as a key figure in the Eredivisie side’s push for Champions League qualification. His form has been rewarded with a recall to the England setup ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to grow over a potential emotional return to boyhood club Sunderland, who secured promotion back to the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United in Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley. Henderson was in the stands to witness the game, fueling rumours of a return to Wearside.

According to respected De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, Sunderland are viewed as a genuine contender for Henderson’s signature. Speaking on the Kick-Off podcast, Verweij claimed both Sunderland and Rangers have a “good chance” of signing the midfielder.

“He [Henderson] is also being linked to Rangers. Steven Gerrard is said to be the new manager there, and he would like to bring Henderson over there,” Verweij said, as quoted by Voetbal Zone. But Sunderland is his old club and of course, he wasn’t in the stands for nothing. Ajax wants to get rid of his salary, that is one of the conflicts between the Ajax management and [former Ajax head coach] Francesco Farioli. Farioli really wanted to keep him, Ajax wanted to get rid of his salary. I think now that Farioli is gone, Henderson wants to leave, too. He felt a lot of confidence. I think the road to one of those two clubs is open.”

Henderson, who came through the Sunderland academy and made his senior debut in 2008, has long been linked with a return to the Stadium of Light. Niall Quinn recently told talkSPORT there would “always be a big wide door open” for the former Liverpool captain to return to the club where it all began.

Reflecting on the possibility of Henderson making an emotional homecoming, former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn told talkSPORT: "Well, I had it from the day Jordan left and Liverpool paid us £20 million back in the day that there was a big wide door open for him any time he wanted to come back. Obviously, it's not my business to do anything but just comment on that. But wouldn't it be something else?”

Quinn, who was at the club during Henderson’s early development during his time at the club, also praised the midfielder's character and influence throughout his decorated career. He added: "I think he's been a credit to the game, his hard work and his team play. He's a real sort of driver.”

Henderson left Sunderland for Liverpool in 2011, and would go on to lift every major honour available during his time at Anfield, including the Premier League and Champions League, as well as captaining England at major tournaments.

