Sunderland will soon publish their released and retained list as attentions turn to their Premier League return

Sunderland’s long campaign reached a sensational conclusion on Saturday as the Black Cats secured promotion to the Premier League at Wembley.

Attentions will now quickly turn to a crucial few months ahead, with the publication of the club’s retained list offering the first clues as to how the Black Cats will prepare for the Premier League. Here, we answer all the key questions ahead of the list being released...

When will Sunderland's retained list be released?

Clubs who take part in the play-offs are given a grace period of an extra four days after the end of their campaign to submit their retained lists. There is no deadline for when clubs have to release this informational publicly, but it is standard practice to do so promptly. As such, it's highly likely that the list will be released at some stage over the next fortnight.

Many of the decisions, particularly when it comes to the academy players, will already have been made and communicated before the play-off final.

What should Sunderland fans be looking out for?

Long gone are the days when the release of the retained list was a major day in the club's calendar, where fans would get a major insight into the squad planning for the next season. Sunderland's shift to a recruitment policy that targets younger players and pro-active contract management mean there are no senior players whose contract expires this summer. There are a raft expiring next summer, including Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin, but this time around there will be no departures announced.

The retained list will confirm Salis Abdul Samed's return to RC Lens. There was no option-to-buy clause in the loan that brought him to Wearside for last season and given his injury struggles over the course of the campaign, Sunderland are considered highly unlikely to consider a permanent move. Jayden Danns's return to Liverpool will also be confirmed, though that of course has been known for some time after a back injury prevented him ever playing for the Black Cats.

The retained list may offer the first public conformation that Enzo Le Fée is a Sunderland player on a permanent basis, after promotion to the Premier League triggered an obligation-to-buy clause in his loan deal from AS Roma.

What it will also include is an update on those returning from loans at other clubs. Pierre Ekwah, Luis Hemir and Nazariy Rusyn joined AS Saint-Etienne, Juve Next Gen and Hajduk Split last season with option-to-buy clauses included, but none are expected to be triggered at this stage.

The returns of Nectar Triantis, Adil Aouchiche, Timothee Pembele and Abdoullah Ba from their loans will also be included in the retained list. Though Triantis has significant interest from Hibernian and indeed elsewhere, finding permanent clubs for these players will likely be a key task for Kristjaan Speakman this summer.

What about the Academy?

Most of the key decisions communicated in the retained list will relate to the club's academy players. It's been another solid campaign for the U21s who made it to the Premier League 2 play-offs, but as ever the club have to weigh up whether there is a realistic pathway to the first team or whether it is better for some players to pursue regular season elsewhere.

The club will also likely confirm in its retained list which players they are offering a first professional contracts to at their end of their scholarships, with separate confirmation later in the summer if an agreement is indeed reached.